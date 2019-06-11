Kashmir
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 11, 2019, 1:46 PM

Militants slain in Shopian were inspired by IS ideology: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said the two militants shot dead by the security forces during a gunfight in southern Shopian district were inspired by Islamic State ideology.

A police spokesman identified the slain as Sayar Ahmad Bhat of Yaripora Kulgam and Shakir Ahmad Wagay of Awneera Shopian. “As per police records both the killed militants were inspired by IS ideology. They were wanted by law for their complicity in crimes including attack on security establishments,” he said.

According to the police records, they were part of groups involved in planning & executing attacks in the area and many other civilian atrocities, said the spokesman.

Shakir Wagay, according to police records, was involved in Case FIR No 25/2019 pertaining to the killing of civilian Irfan Hameed Sheikh of Zainapora.

“Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition was recovered from the site of encounter. All these materials have been taken in the case records for the purpose of investigation and to probe their complicity in other crimes,” he said.

The two were killed in a gunfight that broke out before dawn in Awneera area of the district.

