Suspected militants on Monday targeted an army vehicle with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Reports said that the militants triggered an IED blast when an army CASPER vehicle was passing through Arihal village of the district.

Local residents told Greater Kashmir that intense firing took place after the blast.

Further details are awaited.