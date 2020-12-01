Kashmir, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 1, 2020, 11:43 PM

Min temperature in Kashmir improves slightly

Weather to remain dry till Dec 6
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 1, 2020, 11:43 PM
File Pic

The ski-resort of Gulmarg was the only place in Kashmir which experienced a sub-zero night even as there was an improvement in the minimum temperature across the Valley, officials said on Tuesday.

The weather is expected to remain dry till December 6 in Kashmir, they said.

Trending News
[Image for representational purpose only]. Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

Minimum temperatures dip below zero in Kashmir, Ladakh

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

Students in dilemma as B.Ed, ICMR JRF test dates clash

Representational Photo

Minor boy who went missing last evening found dead in Budgam

Octogenarian dies in road accident in Kupwara

Gulmarg, in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, was the only place in the valley where the mercury stayed below the freezing point at a low of minus 1.0 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

They said the mercury in Srinagar, which had recorded the minimum temperature of minus 1.3 degrees Celsius on Monday, settled at a low of 1.0 degree Celsius on Tuesday.

Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district recorded a low of 0.2 degree Celsius.

Latest News
Representational Photo. Source: Flickr

UK first country to approve Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine, rollout in days

Representational Image

NATO Secy Gen reiterates call for Afghan ceasefire

Representational Photo

Suspected drug peddler held with 75 kg of poppy seeds in J-K

Representational Photo

Global Covid-19 cases top 63.8mn: Johns Hopkins

The officials said the mercury settled at the minimum of 1.4 degrees Celsius in Qazigund, 1.0 degrees Celsius in Kupwara and 1.2 degrees Celsius in Kokernag.

The MeT office has forecast mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir till December 6, after which there is a possibility of a spell of rain and snow between December 7 and 8.

Related News