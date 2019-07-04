Minibus meets accident after dropping off students at Sopore shrine, driver critically injured

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

A minibus driver was critically injured after his vehicle met with an accident at the famous shrine of Baba Shakoor-ud-Din in Watlab area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

An official said a minibus (bearing registration number JK01J-9633) rolled down a deep gorge while making way for another vehicle to pass near the shrine.

He said that the driver was critically injured in the incident and was shifted to a nearby health facility for treatment where from he was referred to a hospital in Srinagar for specialised treatment.

The official said that the minibus was with a Budgam school for picnic to Baba Shakoor-ud-din shrine and it rolled down after school children had de-boarded the vehicle.