Minimum temperatures below freezing point in Kashmir Valley

Indo-Asian News Service



The minimum temperatures across the Kashmir Valley were remained below freezing point on Saturday as a cold wave continued in the region, the weather office said.



"The minimum temperatures throughout the Valley remained below the freezing point today. Same weather conditions are likely to continue during the next two to three days," an official of the MET department said.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar was minus 0.6 degrees Celsius while it was minus 4.6 and minus 2.2 in Pahalgam and Gulmarg, respectively.



Leh town was the coldest in valley at minus 8.8 degrees Celsius followed by Kargil at minus 7.6.



The minimum temperatures in the Jammu region were: Jammu city 8.7, Katra 9.9, Batote 8.1, Bannihal 10.0 and Bhaderwah 2.5 degrees Celsius.



