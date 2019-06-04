Ministry releases details of seats allotted to pvt tour operators

Executive Officer, State Hajj Committee (SHC) today informed that Union Ministry of Minority Affairs has issued details about number of seats released in favor of private tour operators.

Giving operator-wise details, the press release issued here from office of SHC read that M/s Al Khuddam Hajj and Umrah Services has been provided a total of 150 seats, in which 114 are in basic quota and 36 in additional quota.

Likewise, M/s Universe Travel Corporation has been allocated a total of 106 seats, which include 79 in basic and 27 in additional quota.

Similar 106 seats have been allotted to M/s Alhuda Travels, which includes 79 and 27 in basic and additional quota respectively.

The press release further read that operators M/s Gazi Tours and Travels, M/s Al Hayat Haj and Umarh Travel Service, M/s Al Gazali Tour and Travels, M/s Rohani Tour and Travels, M/s Labaika Haj and Umrah Services, M/s Behreen Travels, and M/s Sehar Tours and Travels have been provided with total seats of 50 each and all the seats allotted to them are in basic quota only.

The handout further notified that every private tour operator in whose favour seats under additional quota have been released, such additional seats shall be charged at par with that of rates of Hajj Committee of India with certain conditions.

As per the conditions, the operators are required to declare Hajj Committee of India package on the website www. Indiahajpto.gov.