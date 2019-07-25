Minor boy drowns in Lolab, rains damage houses, crops

A six-year-old boy drowned after he slipped into a Nallah amid heavy rains in Harden, Sever area of Khurhama in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday.

Burhan Ahmad Malla (6) son of Aijaz Ahamd Malla, of Sever, Harden in Khurhama, Lolab slipped into the nallah today afternoon during heavy rains, reported news agency GNS.

Soon after the incident, his family members and neighbours immediately shifted him to nearby hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

A police officer also confirmed the death of the boy due to drowning, reported GNS.

Reports said that the torrential rains damaged several residential houses and standing crops in several parts of Lolab.