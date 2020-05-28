Minor boy drowns into Kangan rivulet

A three-year-old boy drowned after slipping into a nallah at Naranag village of Kangan here area on Thursday.

Soon after the incident, a rescue operation was launched by the police with the help of locals. But the boy could not be saved and his body was retrieved from the water body in the evening.

Station House Officer, police station, Kangan Aftab Ahmed said the boy, identified as Irfan Ahmed Khatana, son of Showkat Ahmed Khatana of Pehlinar-Wangath slipped into Sindh rivulet at Naranag.

“We launched a rescue operation and after several hours the body of the minor boy was retrieved from the stream,” he said.