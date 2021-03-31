Minor boy goes missing in south Kashmir's Qazigund; wild animal attack suspected

A 4-year-old boy has gone missing from his residence in Chowgam area of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district with officials suspecting that he may have been taken away by a wild animal.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that Nazakat Hussain Khan, son of Mohammad Rafiq Khan, a resident of Chowgam went missing last night at around 9:00 pm when he was inside his home.

The official said that it is suspected that the boy has been taken away by a wild animal as blood stains had been traced in the forest.

The official said that police, wildlife and forest department have launched a search operation to trace the missing boy.

In-charge Wildlife Officer Kulgam, Imtiyaz Ahmad Naik said that searches are going on in the forests adding that nothing can be said whether he has been taken away by wild animal or anyone else.