Minor critically injured in bear attack in Ganderbal

An 8-year-old boy was critically injured after a bear attacked him in Yarmuqam area of this district on Wednesday.

Reports said the bear appeared near an orchard in Anderwan-Yarmuqam area of Lar in the afternoon and attacked Azhar Ahmed Khatana, son of Gulzar Ahmed Khatana of Yarmuqam, injuring him critically. He was referred to SKIMS in Srinagar for advanced treatment.

A wildlife official said the minor boy was seriously injured in the attack by the bear. He said a team of wildlife officials has been sent to the area to lay a and capture the wild animal.

This is the second attack by wild animals in Ganderbal in one week. Earlier, a 40-year-old person was attacked by a bear near Cherwan area of Kangan here, leaving him critically injured.

The growing incidents of man-animal conflict have raised concern among people here. The residents alleged that the wildlife department was ill equipped and not trained to tackle such situations.