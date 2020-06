A six-year-old boy was crushed to death by a tractor at Kenyal villgam area of Handwara on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Faisal Ahmad, son of Fayaz Ahmad Lone.

According to reports, the tractor hit the boy when he was walking on the road. He suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Police have registered a case and started investigation.