Minor drowns in Handwara

A minor non-local girl drowned in Porhu stream at Maidan Chogal in north Kashmir’s Handwara area on Tuesday.

According to locals, the minor slipped while playing with other children on the banks of Porhu stream.

Seeing the girl screaming for help, locals rushed towards the spot but could not rescue her.

The girl has been identified as 7-year-old Humaira, daughter of Muhammad Sabir of Uttar Pradesh who runs a barber shop at Maidan Chogal.

Efforts by SDRF and Police were on to retrieve the body till late evening.

