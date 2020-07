A minor drowned in a nallah at Chogal village of Handwara in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday evening while taking a bath with his friends.

Police said the locals present nearby retrieved the body and immediately rushed to nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The deceased was identified as Omar Farooq Son of Farooq Ahmad Shah resident of ChogalHandwara

A case has been registered and further investigation has been initiated, said Police.