A minor boy drowned in river Jhelum near Bilal Colony in Qamarwari locality here on Monday.

As per the witnesses, the incident took place when some boys were taking bath in the river. The boy has been identified as 13-year-old Muhammed Arif Sheikh, son of Tariq Ahmad Sheikh of Babapora, Barthana here.

A police said a team of SDRF and local police were rushed to the spot to launch the rescue operation.

But the body of the boy had not been traced till late evening when this report was filed.