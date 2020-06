A nine-year-old girl drowned in a nallah in Chatloora village of Rafiabad area in Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Reports said the minor, identified as Humaira Farooq daughter of Farooq Ahmad Bhat slipped in the nallah in her village.

After hours of search, the reports said, the locals retrieved her body from the nallah. Police have registered a case and started investigations.