Minor drowns in Sopore stream

A four-year-old boy drowned in a stream in this north Kashmir town on Friday.

Reports said the minor slipped into the stream at Panzipora area of Tarzoo, Sopore, while taking a bath.

The reports said locals present nearby rushed to the spot and retrieved the boy.

He was rushed to Sub-District Hospital Sopore where doctors declared him brought dead.

The deceased was identified as Faizan Ahmad Lone, son of Hamidullah Lone, resident of Panzipora Tarzoo.

A police officer confirmed the incident and said a case has been registered and further investigation initiated.

