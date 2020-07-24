Minor drowns in Sopore stream

A four-year-old boy drowned in a stream in this north Kashmir town on Friday.
Reports said the minor slipped into the stream at Panzipora area of Tarzoo, Sopore, while taking a bath.
The reports said locals present nearby rushed to the spot and retrieved the boy.
He was rushed to Sub-District Hospital Sopore where doctors declared him brought dead.
The deceased was identified as Faizan Ahmad Lone, son of Hamidullah Lone, resident of Panzipora Tarzoo.
A police officer confirmed the incident and said a case has been registered and further investigation initiated.