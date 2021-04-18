Minor drowns to death in Sopore

A 5-year-old girl drowned in Nallah Khrusu at Ningli area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

A 5-year old girl identified as Rabiya Shabir daughter of Shabir Ahmed Ganaie of Zaloora Sopore slipped and drowned into Nallah Khrusu at Ningli area of Sopore where she was staying at her maternal uncle’s home. Police said soon after the incident, they along with the locals started rescue operation to retrieve the body and after efforts for over 15 hours, the body was retrieved Sunday morning.