Minor girl drowns in north Kashmir's Sopore

A 5-year old girl drowned in nallah Khrusu in Ningli area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday evening with her body yet to be recovered from the water body.

As per reports, the minor girl identified as Rabiya Shabir daughter of Shabir Ahmed Ganaie, a resident of Zaloora Sopore slipped into the water stream near her maternal uncle’s house where she was currently staying, and drowned consequently.

A police officer while confirming the incident said a rescue team has been sent to the area to trace out the girl’s body.