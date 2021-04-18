Kashmir, Latest News
Ghulam Muhammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: April 18, 2021, 12:27 PM

Minor girl drowns in north Kashmir's Sopore

Rabiya slipped into the water stream near her maternal uncle's house where she was currently staying, and drowned consequently.
Ghulam Muhammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: April 18, 2021, 12:27 PM
Representational Photo: Max Pixel/Author
Representational Photo: Max Pixel/Author

A 5-year old girl drowned in nallah Khrusu in Ningli area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday evening with her body yet to be recovered from the water body.

As per reports, the minor girl identified as Rabiya Shabir daughter of Shabir Ahmed Ganaie, a resident of Zaloora Sopore slipped into the water stream near her maternal uncle’s house where she was currently staying, and drowned consequently.

Trending News
GK File Photo/Aman Farooq

Erratic weather in J&K, improvement likely from Monday

High court of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar branch. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

HC quashes SRTC's order on 'golden handshake'

GK File Photo

Weather to improve from today: MeT

A police officer while confirming the incident said a rescue team has been sent to the area to trace out the girl’s body. 

Tagged in , , , ,
Related News