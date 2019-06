Also Read | Auto Draft

A minor girl was found hanging at her home in Nathipora village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday afternoon.

11-year-old girl (name withheld) was found hanging at her home after she returned from her school, said her father., according to reports.

She was rushed to sub-district hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

A police official said they have taken cognisance of the incident.