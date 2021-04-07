Minor Girl's Rape | Policeman, retired Army man, 2 others arrested: Police

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four persons for raping and impregnating a minor girl in Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The accused included a policeman, a retired Army man, and a man while one woman also aided them in this dastardly act.

“Qazigund Police Station received a written complaint by a family stating that her daughter was raped by three persons at Bonigam and a woman also aided them in the offense,” a Police official said.

He said Police took cognisance and conducted the medical examination and the girl was found pregnant.

“A case under FIR No 61/2021 under section 376 D, 342, 109 IPC, 4 POCSO Act was registered at Police Station Qazigund and investigations initiated,” a Police official said.

He said all the four accused were arrested.

He said they were identified as a policeman Kifayat Ahmad Malik, a retired Army man Zahoor Ahmad Mir of Beebrada Parigam, Aejaz Ahmad Shah of Cheyan Devsar, and the woman Shabrooza wife of Mushtaq Ahmad Itoo of Damjan.

“During the investigation, it surfaced that one of the accused, senior grade constable Kifayat Ahmad Malik bearing Belt No 467/Kgm was found involved and arrested promptly,” a Police official said.

He said that the accused was not on duty when the offense was committed and neither had it been committed inside the Police premises.

“The criminal and departmental proceedings have been initiated against him,” a Police official said.

Police assured that strict action would be taken against the offenders.