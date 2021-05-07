Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: May 8, 2021, 12:50 AM

Minor girl's rapist arrested in Baramulla: Police

Representational Photo
A person accused of raping a minor girl in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was arrested on Friday, Police said.

The arrested rape accused has been identified as Asif Hussain Bhat of Odina Pattan.

Giving details of the arrest, a Police spokesman said a complaint was filed by the victim’s father that his minor daughter had been raped by a man from the same village two days back.

He said an investigation was started and search launched to nab the culprit.

“The accused person was evading arrest. However, after hard efforts from the Police, the accused was arrested,” he said.

