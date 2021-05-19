Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Khalid Gul
Kulgam,
UPDATED: May 20, 2021, 12:10 AM

Minor girl's rapist arrested in Kulgam: Police

Representational Photo
A man allegedly involved in raping a minor girl in Devsar area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district was arrested on Wednesday, Police said.

According to the complaint filed by her parents, the girl was raped by the man on May 12 while she was on way to her orchard.

The accused, identified as Mudasir Ahmad Lone of Dargund, after committing the dastardly act had threatened the minor girl against disclosing the incident.

A Police spokesman said that a 14-year-old girl along with her father approached Police Station Devsar with a written complaint accusing Lone of raping her.

“They stated in the complaint that on  May 12,  the girl was on way towards her orchard when Lone stopped her and raped her,” he said.

The Police spokesman said that after the rape, the accused threatened the victim not to disclose the incident to anyone.

“Acting upon the complaint, a case under FIR No 28/2021 under sections 341, 376, 506 IPC, 4 POCSO Act was registered at Police Station Devsar and investigation started,” he said.

The Police spokesman said that the accused was arrested within an hour after registering the complaint.

