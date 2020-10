J&K Congress President, GA Mir on Monday expressed grief over the demise of Peer Riyaz Amad, Khaddim-e-Dargah, Hazrat Shah Asraruddin Wali (RA).

In a condolence message, Mir described the demise of Ahmad as a great loss and said the deceased was an upright and noble soul.

“I’m anguished to know about the loss of Peer Riyaz Ahmad,” he said prayed for eternal peace to departed soul.