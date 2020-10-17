Mir greets people on Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), Navratri

J&K Congress President, GA Mir on Saturday greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Sharad Navratri and on the commencement of auspicious occasion of Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

In a statement, Mir prayed for betterment of people.”The nine auspicious days of Navratri are the best opportunity to extend all help to poor and needy and work for their betterment,” Mir said.

He said Navratri shall continue to lead people towards the path of peace and righteousness.

Mir also greeted people on the commencement of Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) and prayed for peace stability and overall development of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.