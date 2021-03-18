Mir, Karra hold two-hour meet

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir held a two-hour long meeting with Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Tariq Hameed Karra at his Srinagar residence on Thursday.

A statement of Congress issued here said that during the meeting in which many political developments and organisational matters in J&K and across the country came up for discussion, both the leaders reiterated their solidarity with the Congress leadership.

The statement said that Karra and Mir held threadbare discussions over strengthening the party further at the grass root level.

The statement said that they also discussed the issues regarding the “insensitive approach of the administration” and their failure in mitigating genuine concerns of the masses and redress of their grievances.