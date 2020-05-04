Mir welcomes Gandhis's offer to bear rail fare of stranded laborers

Reacting to the offer of Congress President Sonia Gandhi to bear rail fare of stranded migrant labourers, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President GA Mir Monday said the decision was timely and indicative of party chief’s concern towards labour class.

In a statement Mir congratulated Gandhi for the initiative to bear transportation charges of the labourers, who were stuck-up in different states due to lockdown.

Mir said the decision of Congress President was also indicative of Center being ignorant and negligent about wellbeing of the stranded labourers who were desperate to return to their homes.

“The Centre has been doing just lip service to people on all counts,” Mir said and slammed the Railways for adopting indifferent attitude to the migrant workers, whose contributions to the developmental of the country cannot be ignored.