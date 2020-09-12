Mirwaiz bereaved

Grandmother of incarcerated Hurriyat M Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq passed away on Saturday. The deceased was the aunt and mother-in-law of Molvi Muhammad Farooq.

A family source said the deceased was the wife of late Molvi Ghulam Rasool Shah, and mother of Molvi Manzoor Ahamd and Molvi Shafat Ahmad. She breathed her last at Mirwaiz Manzil Nigeen, said the source.

Due to COVID19 pandemic, and the continuous house detention of Mirwaiz no Majlis Tazia or congregational prayers will be held at the Mirwaiz Manzil Nigeen. However people are requested to pray for the deceased, at their residence.