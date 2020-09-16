Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 16, 2020, 11:20 PM

Mirwaiz continues to be under house arrest: Hurriyat M

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 16, 2020, 11:20 PM
File Pic

Hurriyat Conference (M) on Wednesday described as “strange and surprising” the statement made by government of India in the parliament that no person in J&K was under house arrest.

In a statement, the Hurriyat said the party Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been under house detention since August 5 last year.  “On that day police vehicles were parked on both the gates of his house compound and since then he is not allowed to move out,” said the statement. “If Mirwaiz is not under house arrest, then why is he not allowed to move out of his house?”

Being the Mirwaiz, the statement said, he has not even been allowed to go to Jama Masjid Srinagar since August last year for delivering traditional Friday sermons and lead Friday prayers.

