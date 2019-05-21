Mirwaiz criticises authorities over Old City curbs on Molvi Farooq, Gani Lone anniversaries

Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Tuesday said that it was unfortunate that the authorities didn’t allow people to commemorate the death anniversaries of Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone.

“Unfortunate that even this year authorities disallow people from visiting #MazarEShuhda Eidgah to pay homage to their beloved leaders #ShaheedMillat & #ShaheedHurriyat Shaheed leaders continue to live in the hearts of their people and their life & message continues to inspire us,” Mirwaiz said in a tweet.

Authorities have imposed restrictions to prevent the ‘Eidgah march’ called by the separatists in downtown Srinagar.

The march was called to mark the death anniversaries of Moulvi Muhammad Farooq, Abdul Gani Lone and the Hawal martyrs.

Mirwaiz Moulana Moulvi Muhammad Farooq, the father of Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was killed at his residence in the outskirts of the city on May 21, 1990.

Abdul Gani Lone, father of Sajad Lone and Bilal Lone, was killed at the Martyrs Graveyard on May 21, 2002.