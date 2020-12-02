Mirwaiz family expresses gratitude

The Mirwaiz family Wednesday extended its gratitude to all those who expressed their condolences and offered sympathy with the family on the death of Moulvi Ali Muhammad Jan.

Jan was the son of Moulvi Muhammad Amin Shah, the elder brother of Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq and uncle of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

“We appreciate that most people, despite wanting to visit us in person to offer their condolences, respected our request not to do so as a precautionary measure against the current pandemic and also due to the continued house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar, and instead called us over phone,” the Mirwaiz family said in a statement issued here.

The Mirwaiz family thanked all religious, political, social, educational organizations and the business fraternity besides the representatives of Masjids, Khanqahs and Imam Barahs, who expressed condolence and solidarity with Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Moulvi Khalid Umar and Moulvi Haamid Ali.