Mirwaiz family expresses gratitude

Mirwaiz family on Thursday expressed gratitude to all those who expressed their condolences and offered sympathy on the death of Begum Moulvi Ghulam Rasool shah, daughter-in-law of late Mirwaiz Ateequlah (RA).

“We greatly appreciate that most people, despite wanting to visit us in person to offer their condolences, respected our request not to do so as a precautionary measure due to the current pandemic and also due to the continued house arrest of Mirwaiz, and instead called us on phone,” said a family member.

The family expressed gratitude to all religious, political, social and educational organisations and others who expressed condolence and solidarity with Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Molvi Manzoor Ahmad and Molvi Shafaat Ahmad.