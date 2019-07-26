Mirwaiz-led MMU forms panel for women related issues

Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday formed a panel to create awareness about women’s rights and issues across the Kashmir valley.

The decision to form a panel was taken at a meeting at Mirwaiz Manzil under the chairmanship of Mirwaiz.

“The meeting was convened as a follow-up to the earlier meeting held on July 9, 2019, where issues regarding women’s property rights, domestic violence, and issues related to divorce and its consequences on women were discussed in detail,” MMU in a press statement, said.

It said that a decision was taken at the meeting that to create mass awareness and mobilize people, Friday khutbas and sermons and other religious gatherings for the coming month will be dedicated to highlighting these issues in the light of Islamic teachings.

“It was also decided that a model Nikahnama will be framed to educate both men and women about their rights and duties in a marriage and also clearly state others terms of marriage,” MMU said.