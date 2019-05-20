Mirwaiz Umar to lead procession from Jamia Masjid to Eidgah tomorrow: Spokesman

Awami Action Committee (AAC) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq will lead a peaceful procession from Jamia Masjid to the martyrs’ graveyard at Eidgah tomorrow as a mark of tribute to Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq on his death anniversary.

“After Zuhr prayers at Jamia Masjid tomorrow a peaceful procession will be taken out from Jamia masjid to martyrs graveyard in Eid gah Srinagar led by chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in which people from all walks of life will participate with discipline to pay tribute to their leader and a peaceful rally will be held at eidgah later,” said an AAC spokesman.

He said an AAC workers’ rally was held at its headquarters at Mirwaiz Manzil Rajouri Kadal in connection with the “commemoration of martyrdom anniversary of its founder chairman shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq. Hundreds of workers and AAC activists from valley attended the rally, he said.

AAC chairman Mirwaiz Umar presided over the rally. “Paying tributes to their dear leader, AAC workers reiterated the pledge that they will pursue the path shown by their visionary leader who throughout his life championed the cause of the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue and was a great advocate of Indo-Pakistan friendship,” said the spokesman.

“A complete shutdown will be observed tomorrow in memory of Shaheed-e-Millat, martyrs of Hawal and all the tens of thousands of Kashmir’s martyrs since 1990,” said the spokesman.