Mirwaiz urges all stakeholders to come forward and put an end to Kashmir killings

Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday urged all the stakeholders of Kashmir to come forward and put an end to daily killings in Kashmir.

“Urge all stakeholders to come together to put an end to this daily killing and violence and bring peace to this beleaguered land by resolving the Kashmir issue,” Mirwaiz said in a series of tweets.

Mirwaiz said that it is extremely sad that each day Kashmir loses its people in one way or other to the Kashmir conflict.

Kashmir valley is witnessing a complete shutdown in wake of militant commander Zakir Musa’s killing during a gunfight with the security forces late Thursday night.

Authorities have also imposed curfew-like-restrictions in part of Srinagar city and have also closed down the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar for second time in this holy month of Ramadhan.

Kashmir head priest Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also condemned the restrictions imposed on the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. “Condemn that for the second time in #Ramadan jumma prayers disallowed at #JamaMasjid,” Mirwaiz said in a tweet.