Misappropriation Of Funds | ACB produces charge sheet against ex-BDO Gurez, others

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has produced charge-sheet in the Anti-Corruption Court Baramulla against former Block Development Officer (BDO) and others in the case of misappropriation of funds.

In a statement ACB said, “Anti Corruption Bureau produced charge-sheet in the Hon’ble Anti-Corruption Court Baramulla in case FIR No. 33/2009 u/s 5(1) (c) (d) r/w 5(2) Jammu & Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act Svt. 2006 and section 409, 420, 120-B RPC of P/S VOK now ACB against:- Mohammad RamzanBhat the then BDO Gurez, Irshad Ahmad Lone the then Jr. Assistant BDO Office Gurez, Nazir Ahmad Lone (Govt. teacher) and Abdul AhadWani (Beneficiary).”

The Bureau said that the instant case was registered on the basis of an enquiry report of the then Addl. District Development Commissioner, Bandipora. “The enquiry was conducted in pursuance to Govt. Order No. 259-RD of 2007 dated 23-08-2007, forwarded by GAD through Dy. Secretary GAD to the erstwhile state Vigilance Organization (Now ACB) to look into the allegations of misappropriation of funds in the office of Block Development Officer, Gurez. The enquiry revealed that during the period of 2003-04, prior to fire incident in BDO’s Office Gurez, in march 2005, the then BDO, GurezMohd. RamzanBhat and Junior Assistant Irshad Ahmad Lone fraudulently drew an amount of Rs 17, 82,466/-. The drawal was made by issuing self drawlscheques, cheques of varying amounts in favour of some unknown co-operative agency and a cheque of Rs. 2.00 lakh in favour of one Ab. AhadWani against non-existent works,” it said.

On the basis of evidence, oral as well as documentary, collected during the course of investigation, “a case for commission of offences u/s 5(1) (c) (d) r/w 5(2) Jammu & Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act Svt. 2006 and section 409, 420, 120-B RPC has been prima facie established against accused persons and the chargesheet of the case has been produced in the court of law after obtaining sanction from the Government.”

The next date of hearing has been fixed on 11 May 2021.