Miscreants chop apple trees in south Kashmir

Police on Wednesday registered a case following a complaint that miscreants have chopped apple trees in an orchard in Mattan area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

A police official said a man identified as Mukhtar Ahmad Padder son of Ghulam Mohiuddin of Khaniwari Mattan submitted an application at police station Mattan, claiming that unknown persons have cut down apple trees in his orchard and caused damage to at least 30 to 40 fruit-bearing trees. The orchard is located at Ramhall Akura.

The official said a case (FIR No 70/2020 under section 447, 436A) has been registered in this regard and a team has been constituted to investigate the matter.

“The culprits will be identified, booked and punished,” he said.

This is, however, not the first such incident of its kind in south Kashmir. Earlier, miscreants chopped down scores of apple trees in Mehand village of Sri Gufwara, prompting police to register a case.