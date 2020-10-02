Mishal Sultanpuri enriched prose in Kashmiri literature: Soz

Former minister, Prof. Saifuddin Soz, today expressed condolences over the demise of Mr. Mishal Sultanpuri, a scholar of Kashmiri and Urdu literature and a poet.

“I express my deep sorrow at the demise of Mishal Sultanpuri,” Soz said in a statement here. “Mohammad Ramzan aka Mishal Sultanpuri was a scholar of Kashmiri and Urdu literature and a poet, who had won recognition for his scholarship in his own lifetime. His poetry is a laudable contribution to the Kashmiri language and literature. Some of his verses travelled widely in Kashmir and the same had earned him a lot of praise from common people in Kashmir,” he said, adding “Mishal Sultanpuri enriched prose in Kashmiri literature.”