Missing 10-year-old boy's body found in woods in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Body of a 10-year-old boy, who had gone missing earlier this week, was found from a forest area in Reshwari, Wadder Bala in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday afternoon.

Quoting a police official, news agency GNS reported that the minor boy, Aslam Rashid Gojar, son of Abdul Rashid Gojar of Budshungi in Behnipora of Rajwar had gone missing last Wednesday.

As per the police official, the boy along with others including his brother had gone to graze animals in the woods and he had remained behind.

The rescue teams had even used drones but could not trace him immediately.

Officials said upon persistent searches by the locals alongside police and locally stationed Army’s 21 Rashtriya Rifles, the minor’s body was found this afternoon from Reshwari, Wadder Bala forest area.

A case –FIR 140/2021—under relevant sections has already been registered in police station Zachaldar and further investigation is under progress, the official added.