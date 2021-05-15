Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 15, 2021, 6:03 PM

Missing 10-year-old boy's body found in woods in north Kashmir's Kupwara

The boy had gone missing last Wednesday when he had gone with others including his brother to graze animals in the wokds.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 15, 2021, 6:03 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

Body of a 10-year-old boy, who had gone missing earlier this week, was found from a forest area in Reshwari, Wadder Bala in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday afternoon.

Quoting a police official, news agency GNS reported that the minor boy, Aslam Rashid Gojar, son of Abdul Rashid Gojar of Budshungi in Behnipora of Rajwar had gone missing last Wednesday.

Trending News
Representational Photo

20 arrested in Srinagar during protests against Palestine killings

Representational Image

BSF trooper dies of cardiac arrest in north Kashmir's Uri

Image for representational purpose only. [File/GK]

J&K govt refutes rumours about regularization of daily rated workers under SRO 64

As per the police official, the boy along with others including his brother had gone to graze animals in the woods and he had remained behind.

The rescue teams had even used drones but could not trace him immediately.

Officials said upon persistent searches by the locals alongside police and locally stationed Army’s 21 Rashtriya Rifles, the minor’s body was found this afternoon from Reshwari, Wadder Bala forest area.

Latest News
Representational Photo

20 arrested in Srinagar during protests against Palestine killings

Representational Image

BSF trooper dies of cardiac arrest in north Kashmir's Uri

Image for representational purpose only. [File/GK]

J&K govt refutes rumours about regularization of daily rated workers under SRO 64

File Photo: Mubashir Khan/GK

Kashmir police chief warns against attempts to incite violence over Palestinian killings

A case –FIR 140/2021—under relevant sections has already been registered in police station Zachaldar and further investigation is under progress, the official added.

Tagged in , , , , , ,
Related News