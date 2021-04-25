Kashmir, Latest News
Missing Bandipora teen's body recovered from Wular Lake after around a month

The family members who were called in identified the body from the teen's clothes, officials said.
Police on late Saturday night recovered the body of a teenager boy missing for the last almost a month from Wular lake in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Ronak Hassan, 19, son of Ghulam Hassan, a resident of Ward No 3 in Plan locality of Bandipora town had left home on March 29 and was missing ever since, officials told Greater Kashmir.

The desperate family had made all attempts to locate the boy and had taken to social media making fervent appeal for their son’s return but to no avail.

On late Saturday night, the teen’s body was spotted floating by locals in Wular Lake near Warpora village of Sopore in adjacent Baramulla district, officials said.

Soon after, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body, but could not identify it due to its semi- decomposed condition.

The family members who were called in identified the body from the teen’s clothes, officials said.

With the news of the boy’s death, a pall of gloom has descended in the area.

