Missing Baramulla youth joins militant ranks, picture surfaces on social media

A youth who went missing from his home in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district two months ago has reportedly joined militant ranks.

Adnan Ahmad Channa, 20, S/O Ali Muhammad Channa, resident of Arampora Azad Gunj Baramulla as per reports was missing from past two months.

A purported picture of Chanana in which he could be seen carrying an AK 47 rifle has gone viral on social media.

According to the picture, Channa has joined Lashkar-e-Toiba and his code name is Saifullah Bhai.

If proven true, Channa would be the first youth from Baramulla town to join militant ranks after Baramulla police declared Police district Baramulla militant free, in January this year.