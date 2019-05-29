Missing from May 25, Tral resident detained with assault rifle during CASO

Government forces on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a man who was missing from May 25 during a cordon-and-search operation at Nagpathri area of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The forces also claimed to have recovered a weapon from his possession.

A police officer told GNS that a joint team of army’s 42 RR and SOG laid a cordon at Nagpathri area of Tral today morning.

“During the cordon, a person was apprehended by the joint team and an AK-47 rifle was recovered from his possession,” he said.

The officer identified the arrested person as Mohd Maqbool Ganai son of Ghulam Mohd of Gutangoo Lam Tral.

According to family sources, Maqbool had gone missing on May 25 and yesterday only they have filed a missing report in concerned police station.

Meanwhile, the family and the locals have urged police higher ups to investigate how Maqbool could manage to get hold of a weapon within a couple of days.