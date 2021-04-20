Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: April 20, 2021, 11:28 PM

Missing Gurez teenager repatriated via Teethwal

The repatriation was done in presence of officials from both the sides.
Greater Kashmir

A teenager of Gurez area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district who had inadvertently crossed to the other side of the Line of Control (LoC) was Tuesday repatriated by Pakistani Rangers at Teethwal crossing in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

An official said that the 18-year-old boy had gone missing from his home since September last year and was repatriated at Teethwal crossing point as a goodwill gesture.

He identified the youth as Muhammad Sayeed Ganai, son of Ghulam Muhammad Ganai of Tarbal area of Gurez.

The repatriation was done in presence of officials from both the sides.

Tehsildar Karnah, Station House Officer (SHO) Karnah besides Army officials were present on the occasion.

The teenager was received by officials from this side after the completion of legal and medical formalities.

