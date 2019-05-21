Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 21, 2019, 5:06 PM

Missing man's skeleton recovered after two years in north Kashmir forests

A missing man’s skeleton was recovered by the locals in Hangnikote forests in Vilgam area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, reports said.

News agency GNS said that the locals who were collecting mushrooms in the forest area spotted the human skeleton along with an identity card.

As per the card, the deceased was identified as Mohammad Akram Mir (70) son of Abdul Aziz Mir of Sharkoot Vilgam, they said.

Locals, according to the report, said that Mir was an employee of Sheep Husbandry Department and had gone missing on 22 May 2017.

The family had also lodged a missing report at police station Vilgam.

A police team and the army’s 15 RR rushed to the spot soon after the news about the skeleton spread in the area.

Confirming the incident, Station House Officer (SHO) Vilgam Mohammad Suleman told GNS that they have received the information about the skeleton and a police team was immediately despatched to the spot.

“We are on the way to Hangnikote forests to ascertain the details. It will take about an hour to reach to the site,” SHO said.

A local who was part of the group which spotted the male skeleton told GNS that it seems that the man might have been mauled to death by wild animals.

