Missing siblings from Kulgam traced in Delhi

Two siblings from Kulgam district who were missing since last week have been traced and are with Delhi Police, officials said Monday.

News gathering agency GNS quoted SHO Kulgam as saying that the identity of the duo had been officially ascertained.

“Yes we have confirmed it officially with the authorities in New Delhi,” the SHO Kulgam said.

Talking to GNS, the cousin brother of the siblings said that the family received a call from Cyber Cell Delhi Monday afternoon about tracing of the duo – Younis Ahmad Dar (26) and his younger brother Faisal Hassan Dar (18).

The duo from Muhammad Pora area of Kulgam went missing on way from Jalandhar to Kanpur near SecundraRao in Uttar Pradesh on November 18 while ferrying a truckload of animal hides.

“We received a call with the caller identifying himself as a sleuth from Lodhi Colony Cyber Cell Delhi,” their cousin said. “As per the official, the duo has been located from Karnal.”

He said the sleuth expressed satisfaction about the well-being of the duo, much to delight of the family.