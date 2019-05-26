Kashmir
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 26, 2019, 3:15 PM

Missing teenager traced in Samba

He was handed over to his family after completion of legal formalities, the official said.
Press Trust of India
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 26, 2019, 3:15 PM

A teenager, who went missing about a fortnight ago after failing in his class 10 exam, was traced Sunday and handed over to his family in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The boy — a resident of Tridwan village– was reported missing from his home since May 14 and was traced to Bari Brahmana area of Samba, a police official said.

Trending News

Narendra Modi appointed PM-elect

Will begin a new journey to build a new India: Modi

Day 2: Kashmir shuts to mourn Zakir Musa's killing

Congress not involved in 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul's offer to resign rejected unanimously by CWC: Surjewala

He said the father of the boy had lodged a report with police post Basantpur on May 19, stating that his son is missing from his house since Tuesday.

A case was registered and during investigation it came to light that the boy had failed in the exam and had left his home in fear, the official said.       

He said police flashed complete description of the missing boy along with his recent photograph and found the boy in Bari Brahmana area this morning.         

Latest News

Salary of four doctors withheld for remaining absent in Rajouri

Country could hold vote over nuke deal: President Hassan Rouhani

Chinese Vice President arrives in Pak on three-day official visit

Pak PM Imran Khan telephones PM Modi to congratulate him on poll victory

He was handed over to his family after completion of legal formalities, the official said.

Tagged in
Related News