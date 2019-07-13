Missing Uri woman suspected of having crossed LoC

A woman missing from her home in frontier area of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district is suspected to have crossed the Line of Control, a media report said today.

According to The Economic Times, Shaheena Begum, who is married in Nambla village of Uri, went missing in the first week of July, from Sahoora village, one of the last habitations on LoC in Uri.

Also Read | Man held for murder of fiancee in Baramulla

This village falls after the border fence and is thus manned by the Army contingent and all entries and exits are controlled through a gate in the fence, said the report.

“We have registered a missing report regarding a woman, who has reportedly crossed to the other side after going to a village to meet her relatives,” SSP Baramullah, Abdul Qayoom was quoted as having said in the report.

Quoting the locals, the report said that Shaheena, mother of four, was staying in Uri in a rented accommodation along with her family.

Also Read | Woman found hanging at her in-law's house in Uri

“She informed her husband that she would go to Sahoora village to meet her relatives. At the fence gate she told the officials the same reason and was allowed to go inside the village,” a local from Uri was quoted as having said by The Economic Times.

She has reportedly visited her relatives but after leaving from there she failed to report back at the exit gate of the village, which alerted the security establishment, said the report.

The woman, it said, has reportedly made a phone call from the other side of the LoC informing that she has crossed the border and is fine.