Mission Mode Project launched to register construction workers

The Department of Labour and Employment (L&E) on Friday launched a “Mission Mode Project” for registration of construction workers.

The official statement issued said that the aim of project is to achieve the ambitious target of covering about 3 lakh building and other construction workers in addition to the existing 1.70 lakh active workers.

The official statement said that at present 1.70 lakh building and other construction workers have been registered with the J&K, Building And Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (JKBOCWWB), who are being provided different benefits under schemes of this Board like educational assistance for their children, death assistance, disease assistance and Covid-19 assistance.

The department has been asked by the administrative council to cover all eligible building & other construction workers of un-organized sector through BOCWWB under various schemes including PM-JAY/JKSHS.

For achieving the target, a memorandum of understanding shall be signed between Labour Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (BOCWWB) and Chief Executive Officer, State Health Agency for working out modalities for coverage of construction workers under PM-JAY/J&K Health Schemes.

The statement said that the data of workers who have already been covered by the Gold Card (Ayushman Bharat) shall be segregated immediately and Labour Commissioner shall conduct a snap survey to identify such workers within 15 days and segregate the covered and uncovered active workers and the uncovered workers shall be covered under the schemes like PM-JAY/J&K Health Schemes.

The benefits provided under J&K, BOCWWB, PM-JAY and J&K Health scheme shall be provided not only to the present active 1.70 lakh workers but also to those whose membership has been renewed or are newly registered.

In this regard, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Secretary to Government, Labour & Employment, Saurabh Bhagat which was attended by Labour Commissioner, J&K, Abdul Rashid War, Director Finance, Labour & Employment Barkat Hussain Qaifi , Showkat Ahmad Rather, Addl Secretary, Labour & Employment and other concerned officers.