Mission Wushnaer brings warmth to poor

With the distribution of Kangris, Charcaol, Woollen Pherans, Woollen Dress, hot water bottles, jackets and pullovers etc among the deserving families, Kashmir Welfare Trust (KWT) in association with Moral Education, Environment & Relief council of Private Schools’ Association JK and Food for Poor Group started Mission Wushnaer (warmth) at Bilaliya Educational Institute, Lal Bazar, Srinagar.

According to a statement, around 80 beneficiaries were provided Kangris and woollen dress materials on the first day of the mission which was inaugurated by GN Var, President PSAJK. “After the sudden increase in the intensity of cold, KWT is aiming to ensure those deprived who can’t afford fine woollens and state of art heating gadgets are empowered to fight the chill this winter,” the statement reads. “At present identified beneficiaries from North Kashmir are being catered under this mission. The volunteers of KWT will be delivering the items at the doorsteps of the identified beneficiaries subsequently.”