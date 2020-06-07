MMU aghast over attack on places of worship

Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu Kashmir on Sunday condemned the attacks on religious places of worship by some miscreants and anti-socials elements during the last few days amid the COVID19 lockdown.

A statement said all the constituents of the including social, religious and educational organizations condemned the attack and hurling of petrol bomb on Aastaana Bab-ul-HawaaijSajjad Abad, Chhatabal, which also houses a centuries old manuscript of Holy Quran.

The statement said prior to the incident, Masjid Hazrat Ali (RA) which also has a Darsgah and final resting place of a religious personality adjacent to it was also attacked by some miscreants. The MMU expressed resentment over these acts and condemned them.

The MMU warned the miscreants and forces inimical to peace and unity that such kinds of acts were intolerable and unacceptable, saying the aim was to disturb the centuries old unity among different sects of people in Kashmir.

The MMU urged the people to remain alert against the nefarious designs of the elements inimical to the unity and harmony.