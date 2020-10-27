MMU condemns Islamophobic remarks by Macron

Jammu Kashmir Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) headed by Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq has strongly denounced the appalling Islamophobic remarks of French president Emanuel Macron.

In a statement MMU said that the French leader’s remarks on Islam – a religion to which peace, humanity and mercy are intrinsic values , expose his ignorance about Islam.

In a strong worded statement, the MMU which comprises Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Dar-ul-Uloom Raheemiya, Muslim Personal Law Board, Jamiat Ahle Hadeth, Jama’at-e-Islami, Anjuman Sharia’n Shian, Karwaan-e-Islami, Itihaad-ul-Muslimeen, Anjuman Himayat-ul-Islam, Jamiat Hamdania, Anjuman Ulema-e-Ahnaaf, Dar-ul-Uloom Qasmia, Dar-ul-Uloom Bilaliya, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Mazhar-ul-Haq, Jamiat-ul-Aima Wal Ulema, Anjuman Aima Wa Mashaa’ikh Kashmir, Dar-ul-Uloom Naqshbandiya, Dar-ul-Uloom Rasheediya, Ahl-e-Bayt Foundation, Madrasa Kanz-ul-Uloom, Perwaan-e-Wilayat, Auqaf Islamiya Khurram Sarhama, Anjuman Tanzeem-ul-Makaatib, Muhammadi Trust, and other social and educational organisations, said that it is extremely unfortunate and dangerous to world peace that such provocative remarks come from the head of a state . The disrespect shown to Islam and our beloved and merciful Prophet (PBUH) is highly condemnable.

“MMU remarked that under the garb of “freedom of expression “blasphemous content and cartoons are being encouraged with least regard to the pain and sadness it causes to millions of Muslims across the world and those who revere the Prophet (PBUH). It often seems a deliberate and mischievous attempt being carried out, since the publication of the blasphemous caricatures by French magazine Charlie Hebdo in 2006, and now in the blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awal, which marks the birth of the Prophet of Islam (Peace Be Upon Him), to hurt the sentiments of Muslims worldwide,” the statement reads.

“The Muslims of Jammu & Kashmir stand in solidarity with the Muslim World over such a sensitive issue. The attempt to malign Islam or our beloved prophet SAW will at all costs be repelled “MMU said.

The conglomerate of religious bodies urged all nations to take strong note of the malicious remarks of the French president and rein in the elements with such a mindset which is a threat to world peace.